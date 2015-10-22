(Updates with more details from ECB)
* ECB to re-examine monetary support measures in December
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 rise
* Roche, Orange rise after outlook lifted
* Publicis slumps after growth target cut
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 22 European stock markets rose on
Thursday, lifted by the European Central Bank's decision to
stick with its monetary support programme and re-examine it in
December in case more measures were needed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit session
highs for the day and was up by 1.2 percent going into the close
of trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
climbed 1.7 percent.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low. It
also left the key parameters of its quantitative easing (QE)
scheme unchanged but said it would re-examine its policy at its
meeting in December.
Although some rate setters, such as Bank of Spain Governor
Luis Maria Linde, have argued the ECB should tweak the asset
purchases now, most believe quantitative easing needs to be
given more time to work as its positive effects are just
starting to pass through.
The ECB's plans have also pushed down returns on bonds and
cash, driving investors over to the better returns available
from shares, with Draghi adding that the ECB had discussed a
possible deposit rate cut.
"Draghi's comments mean continuous support for equities from
the ECB," said Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam.
Denmark's Novozymes, the world's largest
industrial enzymes maker, was among the best performing stocks
in Europe.
Its shares surged 9 percent as investors expressed relief
that the company's results had managed to meet market forecasts,
with the stock having slumped in August after it reported
disappointing second quarter results.
French spirits group Pernod Ricard also rose 4.6
percent after quarterly sales rose more than expected, as a
strong U.S. performance offset sluggish China sales.
Publicis slumped 10 percent, however, after the
world's third-biggest advertising agency cut its annual organic
growth target to 1 percent from 2.5 as quarterly sales slowed.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison
Williams)