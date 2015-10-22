(Updates prices)
* ECB to re-examine monetary support measures in December
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 climb higher
* Publicis slumps after growth target cut
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 22 European stocks jumped on
Thursday after the European Central Bank decided to stick with
its monetary support programme and to reassess in December
whether further measures might be needed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.1
percent towards the close of trading, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 2.7 percent.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low. It
also left the key parameters of its quantitative easing (QE)
scheme unchanged but said it would re-examine the policy at its
meeting in December.
Although some rate setters, such as Bank of Spain Governor
Luis Maria Linde, have argued that the ECB should tweak the
asset purchases now, most believe quantitative easing needs to
be given more time to work as its positive effects are just
starting to pass through.
The ECB's plans have also pushed down returns on bonds and
cash, driving investors over to the better returns available
from shares. Draghi also said the ECB had discussed a possible
deposit rate cut.
"Draghi's comments mean continuous support for equities from
the ECB," said Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam.
Denmark's Novozymes, the world's largest
industrial enzymes maker, was among the best performing stocks
in Europe.
Its shares jumped 10.7 percent as investors expressed relief
that the company's results had managed to meet market forecasts,
with the stock having slumped in August after it reported
disappointing second quarter results.
French spirits group Pernod Ricard rose 5.1
percent after quarterly sales rose more than expected, as a
strong U.S. performance offset sluggish China sales.
Publicis slumped 8.2 percent, however, after the
world's third-biggest advertising agency cut its annual organic
growth target to 1 percent from 2.5 percent as quarterly sales
slowed.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gareth
Jones)