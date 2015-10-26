* FTSEurofirst 300 roughly flat
* Philips lower as sale of Lumileds in doubt
* Peugeot down after Q3 results
* Today's European research round-up
(Adds detail)
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 26 European shares drifted
lower on Monday as the effect of China's rate cut faded,
although German stocks outperformed after a business sentiment
survey came in better than expected.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,484.60 points, after rising 1.95 percent in the
previous session. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.5 percent.
Germany's DAX outperformed other European indexes,
trading flat, helped by strong gains in utility RWE
after a coal reserve deal.
The DAX extended gains after a business sentiment survey
showed that morale had fallen by less than expected in October,
suggesting that Europe's largest economy is holding up in the
face of a slowdown in China and a scandal at carmaker Volkswagen
.
The DAX remains down around 12 percent since April.
"The DAX was punished by the scandal at Volkswagen, and it
seemed overly sold during the global sell-off in the summer. But
those moves were overdone," said Lorne Baring, managing director
of B Capital Wealth Management.
The index was a key beneficiary of a rate cut by China on
Friday which spurred shares higher. Traders attributed Monday's
muted moves to caution ahead of other central bank meetings this
week.
"Asia hasn't really reacted positively to the China rate
cut, and what we are seeing is a natural pull-back of markets in
Europe," said CMC Markets market analyst Jasper Lawler.
"Probably, given there is a Federal Reserve meeting on
Wednesday and there have been massive gains last week, I
wouldn't be surprised to see the markets chop around," he said.
Volumes were low, with just half of the 90-day average
volume for the FTSEurofirst 300 traded with under an hour to go
in the session.
Peugeot fell 3.6 percent even though the French
carmaker reported a 3.2 percent increase in third-quarter
revenue, as investors were discouraged by a sharp drop in its
sales in Asia. The stock has gained 59 percent this year as
Peugeot, along with other European carmakers, benefited from a
weaker euro.
Technology group Philips also fell after reporting
results that beat expectations. Its shares were down 0.6
percent, off their lows, on reports the U.S. government objected
to the $3.3 billion sale of its Lumileds division to a mostly
Chinese consortium.
WPP fell 2.2 percent, as traders said investors
fretted about economic slowdowns in China and Brazil, although
the world's largest advertising company said it would meet its
full-year forecasts.
With 20 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies
having reported quarterly earnings, 60 percent have beaten or
met expectations. On the U.S. S&P 500, that proportion
rises to 74 percent.
Among risers, Aberdeen Asset Management rose 3.1
percent. A Financial Times report that Aberdeen was looking for
a buyer was enough to push the shares higher, although the
company denied the report.
(Editing bvy Richard Balmforth)