LONDON Oct 27 European stock markets fell on
Tuesday, pegged back by a drop in the shares of BASF
and Novartis after weak corporate updates from both
companies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen to a two-month high on Friday after a Chinese rate cut
drove up world stock markets, declined 0.6 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also fell 0.5 percent.
BASF shares dropped by 4.4 percent after the chemicals group
lowered its full-year earnings guidance due to weak sales in
China, Brazil and other emerging markets.
Novartis fell 2.7 percent after it reported a fall
in third-quarter core net income that missed analyst forecasts.
Twenty two percent companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index
have announced results so far, of which 63 percent have
met or beaten analysts' earnings forecasts and the rest have
missed, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
However, StarMine also shows that only 48 percent companies
have met or beaten revenue forecasts.
