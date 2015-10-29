(Adds quote, details)
* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 pct
* Deutsche Bank, Barclays, fall after updates
* Nokia surges after strong results
* Telecom Italia rallies on stake purchase
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 29 European shares fell on
Thursday, with banking shares leading the way after
disappointing updates from Deutsche Bank and Barclays, while
investors assessed the negative impact of a U.S. rate hike by
year-end.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.35 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.66 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but left the door open to a rate hike in December,
playing down recent global financial market turmoil.
"European investors are taking profit on risky assets as
they start to gauge the end effect of a rate increase," JCI
Capital analyst Emanuele Rigamonti said.
Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 7.6 percent after
Germany's biggest lender warned of two tough years of dividend
cuts, pay restraint and thousands of job cuts.
"Deutsche Bank is cutting its dividend, and the story for
the banking sector as a whole is that they are going to struggle
to get back to their earlier levels of profitability, given the
amount of regulation going on," Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu said.
British bank Barclays was down 6.2 percent
following a 10-percent drop in quarterly profits, while
Saint-Gobain fell 5.4 percent after saying its results
were hit by a contraction in France.
Mining stoks fell 2.4 percent, the biggest decline
in Europe, as metals prices extended losses. BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell 2.8
to 5 percent.
Telecom Italia soared 7 percent after French
tycoon Xavier Niel built a minority stake, setting up a
potential power struggle with largest shareholder Vivendi
over the Italian phone group's future.
Nokia surged 10 percent after reporting
stronger-than-expected profits and announcing a new shareholder
return plan.
Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent rose 9.7
percent even though it posted a net loss in the third quarter.
The company said revenues from its core networking products rose
and Nokia's plan to buy it was on track for the first quarter.
