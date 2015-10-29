(Adds final prices)
* Pan-European index down 0.04 pct, euro zone index down 0.2
pct
* Deutsche Bank, Barclays fall after updates
* Nokia surges after strong results
* Telecom Italia rallies on stake purchase
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 29 European shares fell
slightly on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the way after
disappointing updates from Deutsche Bank and Barclays, while
investors assessed the negative impact of a U.S. rate hike by
year-end.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.04 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index fell 0.23 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but left the door open to a rate hike in December,
playing down recent turmoil in global financial markets.
"European investors are taking profit on risky assets as
they start to gauge the end-effect of a rate increase," JCI
Capital analyst Emanuele Rigamonti said.
Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 6.8 percent after
Germany's biggest lender warned of two tough years of dividend
cuts, pay restraint and thousands of job cuts.
"Deutsche Bank is cutting its dividend and the story for the
banking sector as a whole is that they are going to struggle to
get back to their earlier levels of profitability, given the
amount of regulation going on," Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu said.
British bank Barclays dropped 6.3 percent following
a 10-percent drop in quarterly profits. Saint-Gobain
fell 4.9 percent after saying its results were hit by a
contraction in France.
Mining stocks fell 1.9 percent, the biggest decline
in Europe, as metals prices extended losses. BHP Billiton
, Glencore and Anglo American were all
down more than 4 percent.
But there were strong gains in the TMT sector.
The network equipment maker Nokia surged 10
percent after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profits
as growth in China offset weaker demand in other key markets.
Nokia said it would return money to shareholders after
acquiring Alcatel-Lucent which also rose, by 10
percent, as its profitability improved even though it posted a
net loss in the third quarter.
Telecom Italia soared 8.7 percent after French
tycoon Xavier Niel built a minority stake, setting up a
potential power struggle with largest shareholder Vivendi
over the Italian phone group's future.
Danone rose 1.5 percent after China said it would
ease family planning restrictions to allow couples to have two
children. The company is one of the world's largest
manufacturers of baby food and formula milk.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth
Jones)