* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 pct, Greek market falls 2 pct
* But FTSEurofirst still up about 8 percent in Oct.
* BBVA and L'Oreal fall after disappointing figures
* Renault and Airbus rise after solid results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 30 European shares were weighed down
on Friday by a drop in Greek stocks and in L'Oreal and
BBVA shares, but remained on track for their biggest
monthly gain in four years.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
retreated 0.3 percent.
Athens underperformed with a 2.1 percent drop.
Shares in major Greek banks slumped after banking sources
told Reuters that a health check on them by the European Central
Bank (ECB) would reveal a total capital shortfall of up to 14
billion euros ($15.5 billion).
Cosmetics group L'Oreal fell 4.8 percent after its
third-quarter figures missed market forecasts, while Spanish
bank BBVA declined 4.3 percent after it reported a
loss that was worse than feared.
However, carmaker Renault rose 4.8 percent after
third-quarter revenue increased 9.4 percent, while planemaker
Airbus rose 4.3 percent after it reported
better-than-expected results.
In spite of Friday's decline, the FTSEurofirst remains about
8 percent in October - its best month since October 2011.
Berkeley Futures' associate director Richard Griffiths was
sceptical as to whether or not European stock markets would make
much more progress by the end of 2015, pointing to weak economic
growth in Europe as a negative factor.
"We've had the best month in ages, but I'm still bearish,"
he said.
However, others saw signs that the ECB would provide more
monetary stimulus as a reason to keep buying European equities.
"There are a lot of bargains out there and I expect the
market to stabilise and gradually improve as we approach the end
of the year," asset manager Symphonia's head of international
equity, Massimo Baggiani, said.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 52 percent
of companies in the European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met expectations with their results so far this
quarter, although earnings have fallen from a year ago.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Louise
Ireland)