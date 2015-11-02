* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* Electrolux down as U.S. rejects proposal on GE business
MILAN Nov 2 European shares opened lower on
Monday, tracking losses in Asia, as weak Chinese factory surveys
fuelled global growth concerns, with Electrolux and
Ryanair among the main losers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.6 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also fell 0.7 percent.
Electrolux dropped 5.7 percent after the U.S. Justice
Department rejected the Swedish appliance maker's offer to
settle a fight over whether it would be allowed to buy General
Electric's appliance business.
Irish airline Ryanair Holdings fell 2.7 percent despite
lifting its profit forecast on Monday.
Ryanair said fuller planes would take profits to the upper
end of its previously estimated range, although the company also
stated that no more cash would be returned to shareholders this
year.
French carmaker Renault rose 1.6 percent.
According to data published on Sunday, French car registrations
rose 1 percent in October, with Renault recovering some lost
ground while rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a fall.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)