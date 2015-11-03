* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1-0.2 pct
* Shell and BG shares rise
* VW falls as emissions scandal widens
* StanChart and UBS shares also drop
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 3 A rise in energy shares propped up
European stock markets on Tuesday, although Volkswagen
fell after an emissions scandal that has hit the
German carmaker widened.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced
by 0.1 and 0.2 percent respectively.
Shell forecast higher savings from its planned takeover of
BG, boosting shares in both energy groups , while
Swiss travel retailer Dufry climbed 5 percent after
reporting higher sales and profits.
VW shares fell 3 percent after an emissions scandal that has
beset the German company widened to include its luxury brands
Porsche and Audi.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said late on Monday
it was now also looking at 3.0-liter V6 diesel engines.
Volkswagen took issue with the findings, saying "no software has
been installed" in such engines "to alter emissions
characteristics in a forbidden manner."
Some traders and analysts said they would still avoid VW
shares while the issue remained unresolved, with Credit Suisse
keeping an "underperform" rating.
"I would steer clear of any rebound in VW shares until the
dust settles. At the moment, trading VW is like trying to catch
a falling knife," said Mirabaud Securities' Rupert Baker.
Standard Chartered also fell 5 percent after it announced
plans to raise $5.1 billion in new capital through a rights
issue and cut 15,000 jobs by 2018 as new Chief Executive Bill
Winters tries to restore profitability at the bank, which has
been hit by a slowdown in emerging markets.
Shares in UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, fell
3.3 percent. UBS posted a bigger than expected year-on-year rise
in third quarter net profit, but some analysts expressed
concerns over a lower than expected capital ratio and the fact
that results had been flattered by a tax benefit.
RBC Capital Markets' analyst Fiona Swaffield kept an
"outperform" rating on UBS, but added the bank may have slower
growth in future, due partly to increasing regulations on the
banking industry as a whole.
(editing by John Stonestreet)