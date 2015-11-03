Oil stocks, miners push European shares higher
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
LONDON Nov 3 European stock markets fell on Tuesday, pegged back by a drop in the shares of British bank Standard Chartered and carmaker Volkswagen.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both declined by 0.2 percent.
Volkswagen's shares fell 4.2 percent after U.S. environmental regulators said late on Monday it had used devices to cheat air pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles.
Volkswagen took issue with the U.S. regulators' findings, saying "no software has been installed" in its 3.0-liter V6 diesel engines "to alter emissions characteristics in a forbidden manner."
Standard Chartered fell 6.3 percent after it announced plans to raise $5.1 billion in new capital through a rights issue and cut 15,000 jobs by 2018 as new Chief Executive Bill Winters tries to restore profitability at the bank, which has been hit by a slowdown in emerging markets. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday. * TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with British shale gas develop