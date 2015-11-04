UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Nov 4 European shares rose on Wednesday, although Germany's blue-chip index sharply underperformed after a scandal at carmaker Volkswagen widened.
Volkswagen fell 10 percent after it said it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars sold in Europe. Majority stakeholder Porsche was down 9.5 percent after it warned that VW's latest findings could weigh further on its results.
Germany's DAX index was down 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.4 percent to 1,500.57.
Top riser was commodities firm Glencore, up 5.6 percent after saying trading was strong. It said it was on track to reduce its debt and boost liquidity thanks to asset sales, and plans to deepen copper output cuts to help lift prices.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re