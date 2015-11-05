Oil stocks, miners push European shares higher
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
LONDON Nov 5 European shares were steady on Thursday, with strong earnings reports from some companies supporting the market which had risen in the previous session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat in early trading, having closed up 0.5 percent the previous day.
Shares in Vestas Wind Systems rose 4.3 percent, the top gainer on the FTSEurofirst, after reporting a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit before special items and raising its 2015 profit outlook.
French bank Societe Generale also advanced 4 percent after its third-quarter income rose 2.4 percent as growth at its retail network and lower risk provisions helped offset weakness in investment banking.
On the downside, Adecco fell 8.8 percent after the world's biggest staffing group posted a surprise half-billion euro net loss in the third quarter due to a 740 million euro ($804.53 million) impairment of goodwill.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday. * TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with British shale gas develop