MILAN/LONDON, Nov 9 European shares fell on
Monday, led lower by a sharp drop in Portuguese shares, with
investors unnerved by an agreement between leftist parties to
work together to form a government.
Portugal's blue chip PSI 20 fell 1.9 percent,
sharply underperforming a 0.3 percent dip for the FTSEurofirst
300.
Two small far left parties have concluded talks with the
moderate Socialists to create an alternative government and oust
the centre-right, whose prime minister acknowledged he could be
forced into opposition.
More than 100 entrepreneurs have signed a manifesto arguing
that uncertainty was compromising investment, balance sheets and
jobs. The would-be partners also reject some
reforms imposed to escape a debt crisis.
Portuguese sovereign bond yields hit a four-month high, with
banks bearing the brunt of the stocks sell-off. Banif
fell 7.1 percent, while Banco Comercial Portugues
dropped 6.1 percent.
"Whiffs of crisis seem to be returning to Portugal...
(There's) short-term volatility ahead, but we maintain a
constructive outlook for the medium term," strategists at Credit
Suisse said in a note.
"Any market volatility created by Portugal's political
situation should be, however, contained, thanks to QE and to the
presence of European monitoring. Moreover, Portugal is no longer
in an extreme economic and financial situation."
Outside of Portugal, Continental was the top
faller after missing earnings expectations, even as the auto
parts maker lifted its full year outlook. Its shares traded down
5.4 percent.
The muted mood in autos spread to Renault, down
2.3 percent after French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on
Sunday the French government did not want a merger between the
car maker and its Japanese partner Nissan..
Atlantia fell 3.4 percent after the Italian
operator of highways and airports said it had broken off talks
with international investors to sell a minority stake in its
Rome airport unit.
German airline Lufthansa fell 2.4 after the
company announced hundred of flight cancellations due to a
strike action.
Energy stocks were the best performing sector with a
gain of 1.5 percent, as oil futures rose towards $48 a barrel
after OPEC said it expected global demand to remain strong next
year.
Ericsson rose 2.2 percent after the telecoms
equipment maker and networking group Cisco Systems
agreed a partnership expected to generate revenues of $1 billion
for each company by 2018.
