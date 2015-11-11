* FTSEurofirst 300 gains 0.7 pct
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Nov 11 European shares rose on
Wednesday after well-received earnings reports from companies
including Henkel and as Carlsberg's new management outlined
restructuring plans, sending the brewing group's shares soaring.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.7 percent, adding to a
0.2 percent gain in the previous session. The index is down 0.4
percent this week on fears of a possible interest rate rise by
the U.S. Federal Reserve in December after strong jobs data.
With European stocks near three-month highs, some said there
was enough bullish sentiment to withstand a rise in rates.
"If there's a one-off rate rise from the Fed, the market has
enough appetite in it to take it in its stride," TJM Partners
head of trading Manoj Ladwa said. "But going forwards, there's
still loose monetary policy in place from the European Central
Bank, and that's largely supportive of equities."
Denmark's Carlsberg rose as much as 9 percent
after it said it would book a $1.4 billion impairment charge and
cut staff to return to growth. Analysts welcomed the steps,
saying the brewer's earnings contained no negative surprises.
Shares in the brewer were last up 6.2 percent.
Henkel rose 7.5 percent after the German
consumer goods group posted a bigger-than-expected increase in
third-quarter profit.
Supermarket group Ahold also rose after results,
gaining 3.6 percent after meeting net sales forecasts and
reporting free cash flow that was ahead of last year. Belgium's
Delhaize got a boost from its merger partner's results.
However, not all earnings were well received.
Vivendi was down 7 percent after the French media
company reported lower third-quarter operating profit after the
market close on Tuesday, as its music and pay-television units
struggled with competition and subscriber losses.
It also posted weaker-than-expected profits.
Mediaset fell more than 9 percent after the TV
broadcaster, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, raised its cost guidance and gave a cautious outlook
for the fourth quarter.
Osram shares tumbled 29 percent, its biggest
one-day fall, after the German lighting group announced a 3
billion-euro growth plan following the disposal of its lamps
business.
In all, earnings season has been mixed. With roughly four
fifths of companies having reported results, 50 percent of them
have missed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data.
"Analysts have low-balled expectations anyway ... so for
earnings to come in weaker when expectations have already been
lowered, it's a concern," TJM's Ladwa said.
JP Morgan Cazenove said the number of forecast-beating
earnings in Europe surprised negatively by 7 percent, although
once energy was stripped out, the euro zone recorded stronger
earnings growth than the United States and Japan, up 6 percent
year-on-year.
