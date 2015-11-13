* Pan-European index falls 0.4 percent
* Syngenta up 8 pct on reported takeover approach
* Ferragamo drops after weak results, Enel up
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 13 European shares fell on Friday,
extending losses amid expectations of a U.S. rate increase next
month but with the declines capped by a takeover approach for
Syngenta and positive earnings updates.
Syngenta rallied 8 percent after Bloomberg reported that
China National Chemical Corp was in talks to buy the
world's largest agrichemical company but its initial offer of
nearly $42 billion was rejected.
"The news about Syngenta is a sign that the recovery in
Europe is under way," Enrico Vaccari, fund manager at Italy's
Consultinvest, said. "The market is still hostage to what's
happening in the United States with the Fed. A rate increase is
getting closer and some investors are cautious but the overall
mood in Europe remains positive."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.44
percent, and was set for its steepest weekly fall since early
September, while the Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.37
percent.
Bouygues rose 2.9 percent after the French
conglomerate confirmed its full-year targets after robust
construction activity abroad and improving trends at its
telecoms arm lifted its quarterly operating profit.
A European broker the overall numbers were reassuring as the
operating result was good even though revenues missed
expectations.
Enel rose 1.6 percent as Italy's biggest utility
reaffirmed full-year targets after nine-month core profits rose
4.9 percent.
The overall earnings picture in Europe remained mixed,
however.
Ferragamo fell more than 5 percent as the luxury
goods maker described market expectations on 2015 earnings as
challenging after it reported soft third-quarter results.
Spain's ACS was the steepest faller on the
FTSEurofirst, dropping 3.9 percent after sales and core earnings
at the construction and engineering company missed expectations.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by John Stonestreet)