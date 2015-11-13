* FTSEurofirst falls 0.8 pct to 1,457.91 points
* FTSEurofirst posts worst weekly loss since early Sept.
* Syngenta surges on reported takeover approach
* Ferragamo drops after weak results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 13 European shares fell on Friday,
weighed down by some weak corporate earnings, to record their
worst weekly loss in around two months.
Syngenta, however, jumped 5.3 percent after
Bloomberg reported that China National Chemical Corp
was in talks to buy the world's largest agrichemical company,
although its initial offer of nearly $42 billion was rejected.
Asked about the report, a ChemChina spokeswoman said the
company had nothing to announce, while Syngenta declined to
comment.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slid 0.8
percent to 1,457.91 points. The index fell 2.7 percent over the
course of the week, its worst weekly drop since early September.
The earnings picture in Europe remained mixed, with data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showing that half of the companies
on the European STOXX 600 index have missed market
expectations with their third quarter results so far.
Ferragamo tumbled 8.1 percent after the luxury
goods maker said meeting market expectations for its 2015
earnings would be a challenge.
Spain's ACS also dropped, by around 3 percent,
after sales and earnings at the construction and engineering
company missed expectations.
Traders said the possibility of a U.S. interest rate rise in
December meant investors were unwilling to buy up large
positions in the market for the time being. "A cautious mood is
prevailing for now," said Harry Shann at Logic Investments.
Nevertheless, Shann and others said the possibility of new
monetary stimulus measures from the European Central Bank in
December would also ensure that European stocks could quickly
recover from any pullback caused by a Fed rate hike.
Enrico Vaccari, fund manager at Italy's Consultinvest, added
that signs of bid activity - such as the approach for Syngenta -
also sent out positive signals for European equities.
"The news about Syngenta is a sign that the recovery in
Europe is under way," Vaccari said.
Today's European research round-up RCH/EUROPE
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ralph
Boulton and Susan Fenton)