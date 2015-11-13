* FTSEurofirst falls 0.8 pct to 1,457.91 points

* FTSEurofirst posts worst weekly loss since early Sept.

* Syngenta surges on reported takeover approach

* Ferragamo drops after weak results

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 13 European shares fell on Friday, weighed down by some weak corporate earnings, to record their worst weekly loss in around two months.

Syngenta, however, jumped 5.3 percent after Bloomberg reported that China National Chemical Corp was in talks to buy the world's largest agrichemical company, although its initial offer of nearly $42 billion was rejected.

Asked about the report, a ChemChina spokeswoman said the company had nothing to announce, while Syngenta declined to comment.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slid 0.8 percent to 1,457.91 points. The index fell 2.7 percent over the course of the week, its worst weekly drop since early September.

The earnings picture in Europe remained mixed, with data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showing that half of the companies on the European STOXX 600 index have missed market expectations with their third quarter results so far.

Ferragamo tumbled 8.1 percent after the luxury goods maker said meeting market expectations for its 2015 earnings would be a challenge.

Spain's ACS also dropped, by around 3 percent, after sales and earnings at the construction and engineering company missed expectations.

Traders said the possibility of a U.S. interest rate rise in December meant investors were unwilling to buy up large positions in the market for the time being. "A cautious mood is prevailing for now," said Harry Shann at Logic Investments.

Nevertheless, Shann and others said the possibility of new monetary stimulus measures from the European Central Bank in December would also ensure that European stocks could quickly recover from any pullback caused by a Fed rate hike.

Enrico Vaccari, fund manager at Italy's Consultinvest, added that signs of bid activity - such as the approach for Syngenta - also sent out positive signals for European equities.

"The news about Syngenta is a sign that the recovery in Europe is under way," Vaccari said.

