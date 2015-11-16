* FTSEurofirst up 0.2 percent, France's CAC down 0.1 pct
* Travel and leisure stocks down 1.5 pct on Paris attacks
* Energy shares higher after Syria strikes
* KBC rises on solid results, Sonova slumps
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 16 European shares were steady on
Monday, supported by gains in the energy sector that helped
offset a slump in travel stocks following Friday's attacks in
Paris that killed at least 129 people.
Energy shares outperformed the broader market because of a
rally in oil prices that followed French air strikes against
Islamic State targets in Syria.
French shares slightly underperformed as markets opened for
the first time since the co-ordinated attacks on Friday evening
in Paris by Islamist militants.
Around 2.6 billion euros ($2.79 billion) were wiped off the
STOXX 60 Travel & Leisure index amid fears that the sector could
be impacted by loss of consumer confidence.
Shares in French hotel group Accor fell 5.1
percent, Air France fell 6.5 percent while shares in
Eurotunnel and Aeroports de Paris, the
operator of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, were
down more than 4 percent.
Luxury stocks were also under pressure. Hermes,
LVMH and Kering, which get a large part of
their sales from foreign tourists in Paris, were all down more
than 1 percent.
"Paris is one of the most important cities worldwide in
terms of luxury spending and the timing is not good too - a few
weeks before Christmas, the most important period for
retailers," said Gregoire Laverne, fund manager at Roche Brune
Asset Management.
"Those attacks will definitely have a long-term negative
impact on the tourism sector in France, and all sectors (which
depend) on tourists, but it cannot be measured yet although
the market tends to forecast the worst case scenario."
Some highlighted France's Showroomprive.com as an
outperformer in the fashion sector, up 0.3 percent, with
Internet-only retailers seen as more insulated from the drop in
confidence.
"Companies that retail over the web could outperform," said
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Outside of retail and travel stocks, European stock markets
were broadly resilient to the fallout from the attacks, and it
was seen as strengthening the case for the European Central Bank
to provide further monetary stimulus.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up
0.2 percent and France's CAC was down 0.1 percent.
ENERGY SHARES FIRM
Energy stocks were the leading sectoral gainers,
rising 2 percent, as crude oil prices edged up after France
launched large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.
Basic resources stocks also firmed.
KBC rose more than 3 percent after the Belgian
financial group posted a bigger-than-expected net profit, as a
strong performance in its traditional banking and insurance
businesses made up for a weaker showing of its dealing room.
Among outstanding losers, Sonova fell 7.5 percent
as the hearing aid maker cut its sales and profit forecasts
after weak cochlear implant sales, sluggish business with U.S.
veterans and a squeeze on overseas earnings from the strong
Swiss franc.
