* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 fall back
* Air Liquide down after announcing Airgas deal
* Global security still in spotlight after Paris attacks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 18 European shares fell on
Wednesday, retreating from solid gains made in the previous
session, with industrial gas company Air Liquide
slipping after announcing an expensive-looking acquisition.
There appeared to be limited market reaction to news that
French authorities had killed two suspects after last week's
attacks in Paris, which killed more than 120 people. Some
European travel and leisure stocks lost ground but they were in
line with the overall European market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
2.6 percent in the previous session, fell 0.6 percent while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined
by 0.8 percent.
Air Liquide dropped 4.9 percent after the company
announced a $13.4 billion deal to buy U.S. peer Airgas.
In a research note, UBS kept a "sell" rating on Air
Liquide's shares and described the Airgas deal as "pricey", with
Air Liquide's offer price representing a premium of 50.6 percent
to Airgas's one-month average share price.
"The European stock markets are still looking a bit
sluggish," said Berkeley Futures' associate director Richard
Griffiths.
The European travel and leisure sector was down 0.6
percent.
An international soccer match was called off in Germany on
Tuesday after a security alert while two Air France flights from
the United States were diverted. Air France KLM shares
were down 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
Nearly all the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have reported their third-quarter results, with 51
percent beating or meeting market expectations, while 49 percent
missed market forecasts.
Expectations for more monetary stimulus from the European
Central Bank next month has led some investors to expect further
gains for European stocks and the FTSEurofirst is still up
nearly 10 percent since the start of 2015.
McLaren Securities' managing director Terry Torrison said
his clients had mixed views on European shares in the near term.
"It's a mixed bag. Some are willing to buy into the market,
but others think any ECB-led rally will be short-lived as the
underlying European economy still has signs of weakness," he
said.
