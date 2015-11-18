* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 fall back
* Air Liquide down after announcing Airgas deal
* Global security still in spotlight after Paris attacks
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 18 European shares fell on
Wednesday, retreating from solid gains in the previous session,
with French industrial gas company Air Liquide
slipping after announcing an expensive-looking acquisition.
There appeared to be limited market reaction to news that
two suspects had died during a police raid in Paris in the wake
of last week's attacks. Some European travel and leisure stocks
lost ground but they were in line with the overall European
market.
"The indices are treading water today ... there seems to be
a little bit of trepidation at the moment because of what's been
going on in Paris this morning and overnight," said Augustin
Eden, research analyst at Accendo Markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
2.6 percent in the previous session, was down 0.2 percent at the
close while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed down 0.6 percent.
Air Liquide dropped 7.4 percent after the company
announced a $13.4 billion deal to buy U.S. peer Airgas.
"The share price goes down, because investors get spooked by
the prospect of a lot of money leaving the company's bank
account," said Eden of Accendo Markets.
In a research note, UBS kept a "sell" rating on Air
Liquide's shares and described the Airgas deal as "pricey", with
Air Liquide's offer price representing a premium of 50.6 percent
to Airgas's one-month average share price.
The European travel and leisure sector was down 0.4
percent.
An international soccer match was called off in Germany on
Tuesday after a security alert and two Air France flights from
the United States were diverted. Air France KLM was
down 0.5 percent.
Traders pointed to a rally in Russia-exposed stocks after
Russia and France conducted air strikes in Syria.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and France's President
Francois Hollande are to meet in Moscow next week, with
investors hopeful that a thaw in relations between the West and
Russia might mean that sanctions are lifted.
Retailer Metro was up 2.4 percent, while
pharmaceutical company Stada rose 2.8 percent.
Nearly all the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have reported their third-quarter results, with 51
percent beating or meeting market expectations, while 49 percent
missed market forecasts.
Expectations for more monetary stimulus from the European
Central Bank next month has led some investors to expect further
gains for European stocks and the FTSEurofirst is still up
nearly 10 percent since the start of 2015.
Investors also pointed to U.S. FOMC minutes, due at 1900
GMT, as being able to provide clues as to the timing of a
Federal Reserve Rate hike.
"We've got the minutes coming out from the FOMC, so we're
expecting to see light trading throughout the rest of the day,"
Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover
Investments, said.
"However, the language and the tone of tonight's minutes are
going to be potentially quite influential for the overall market
going forward."
