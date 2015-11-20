* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Oerlikon surges as sells vacuum business
* Galp, Abertis fall after stake sales
* Volkswagen helps DAX outperform, Greek stocks slip
date 2015-11-20
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Nov 20 European shares were on
track for their best week in a month on Friday with a benchmark
index rising to three-month highs, helped by growing
expectations of more European Central Bank stimulus.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent and was up around 3.5 percent on the week, while the
Euro STOXX 50 gained 0.5 percent.
Investors said sentiment was underpinned by a fresh pledge
by ECB chief Mario Draghi to act quickly to boost anaemic
inflation, highlighting changes to the bank's asset-purchase
programme and deposit rates as possible tools.
Tourism stocks have lagged the market, hit by security
concerns thrown into sharp focus by last Friday's deadly attacks
in Paris. Air France, down over 6 percent in the last
two weeks, has experienced some reduction in traffic but it is
too early to say how severe the impact of the attacks on
bookings will be, a company source said.
Defence stocks, meanwhile, have outpaced the market. BAE
Systems was up 1.8 percent, and has rallied more than
11 percent in little over a week. It benefited from an upgrade
to "buy" from "sell" from Investec, who cited deteriorating
geopolitical conditions as limiting the risk to defence budgets
in BAE's core markets.
The top riser was industrial firm Oerlikon, up 6
percent after Sweden's Atlas Copco said it would buy
the Swiss company's vacuum business for an enterprise value of
486 million euros in cash.
The disposal would increase Oerlikon's margin profile and
earnings quality "but also (shift) the current market's focus
away from the fears of the economic slowdown (especially in
China)," Baader-Helevea equity analysts said in a note.
Galp Energia dropped 4.1 percent after Eni
sold its remaining 4 percent stake in the Portuguese
firm, raising 325 million euros.
Abertis also dropped, by 3.8 percent, after a stake
sale, with CVC placing the remainder of its 6.4 percent holding.
Germany's DAX index was the top gainer among
national indexes, driven by Volkswagen which rose
2.7 percent after announcing a 1 billion euro investment cut for
next year.
Athens shares fell 1.7 percent amid renewed concerns
about political instability in Greece.
