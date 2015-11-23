UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN Nov 23 European shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a steep fall in commodities and energy stocks on demand fears.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent, after ending at three-month highs on Friday, while the Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.7 percent lower.
Belgian shares fell 0.5 percent, broadly in line with the overall market, as investors shrugged off concerns of a Paris-style mass attack.
Mining stocks were the top sectoral faller with a drop of more than 2 percent as metal prices fell to multi-year lows on worries about China demand. Energy plays was also lower, weiged down by a drop in crude prices.
But German ATM machine maker Wincor Nixdorf AG rose more than 4 percent after U.S. rival Diebold Inc launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,