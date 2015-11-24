* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1.3 percent
* Downing of Russian warplane hits markets
* Tourism stocks fall on U.S. travel alert
* Zodiac Aerospace slumps on earnings update
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 24 European shares dropped to
one-week lows on Tuesday as mounting geopolitical tensions
following the downing of a Russian warplane near the Syrian
border pushed investors out of risky assets like equities.
Travel stocks were among the hardest hit following a U.S.
travel warning, while sentiment was also depressed by
disappointing updates from companies such as Zodiac Aerospace
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
1.3 percent after falling by as much as 2 percent. Last week the
index touched a three-month high on ECB monetary stimulus hopes.
"With equity markets markedly off the September lows and
expectations of more stimulus from the ECB and of a dovish hike
at the Fed baked into current valuations, the downing of the
Russian warplane, combined with the high terrorism alert, could
be a trigger for profit taking," JCI Capital analyst Emanuele
Rigamonti said.
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border
on Tuesday, saying the plane had repeatedly violated its air
space. But Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the claim and
warned of "serious consequences" for what he termed a "stab in
the back".
"The risk now is that tensions could mount even further, and
sentiment drift lower," Rigamonti said.
Energy stocks staged a mid-afternoon turnaround to
end up 0.5 percent, after crude prices rallied on the
Russian plane incident and a weaker dollar.
Zodiac shares fell as much as 13.6 percent after the
aerospace supplier posted a 44.6 percent drop in core annual
earnings following production delays at its troubled aircraft
seats division. It ended down 7.7 percent.
Telecoms group Altice tumbled 9.3 percent as Next
Alt, owner Patrick Drahi's personal holding, said it wanted to
exercise a right to sell 7.5 percent of Altice's shares.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index, was
the top sectoral decliner in Europe. Its 2.3 percent fall came
after the U.S. State Department issued a global alert for
Americans planning to travel following deadly attacks in France
and Mali, citing "increased terrorist threats".
"Investors should stay cautious in the near term as the
threat of terror attacks are spreading to other parts of the
world. The U.S. travel alert further highlights investors'
caution. These concerns could have a further negative impact on
fresh travel bookings," said Koen De Leus, senior economist at
KBC in Brussels.
Travel information firm ForwardKeys said new flight bookings
to Paris, one of the world's most visited cities, fell by more
than a quarter in the week following attacks there on Nov. 13
that killed 130 people.
Shares in budget airline easyJet, British Airways
owner IAG, InterContinental Hotels Group,
cruise operator Carnival and tour operator TUI
were down 1.6 to 3.2 percent.
On the positive side, Volkswagen rose 5.5
percent after its CEO said late on Monday that the steps needed
to fix about 8.5 million Volkswagen cars in Europe fitted with
illegal emissions-control software were technically and
financially manageable.
A price target upgrade by UBS to 160 euros from 150 euros
also helped.
