UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
LONDON Nov 25 European shares edged up on Wednesday, buoyed after German retailer Metro and construction firm LafargeHolcim both announced new dividends.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 edged 0.1 percent higher to 1,482.38 by 0810 GMT, having fallen 1.6 percent over the first two sessions of the week.
German retailer Metro gained 5 percent after it raised its annual dividend more than expected and said it would pay out more of its profits every year from now on, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt.
LafargeHolcim was also buoyed by a dividend announcement after it proposed a dividend that was higher than the one it suggested earlier this year, despite seeing profit miss expectations.
On the downside, Shire fell 1.5 percent after a source told Reuters that the UK-listed pharmaceutical firm is preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm Baxalta.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kit Rees)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,