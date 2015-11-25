* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent
* New dividend from Metro as restructuring pays off
* Housebuilders boosted ahead of UK budget update
* Shire falls after Reuters reports of renewed interest in
Baxalta
* Spanish banks lead IBEX lower
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 25 European shares rose on
Wednesday, buoyed after German retailer Metro and construction
firm LafargeHolcim both announced new dividends.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was 0.9 percent
higher at 1,495.17, having fallen 1.6 percent over the first two
sessions of the week.
German retailer Metro gained 5.2 percent after it
raised its annual dividend more than expected and said it would
pay out more of its profits every year from now on, citing the
positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net
debt.
Analysts at Baader-Helvea equity research said that the
dividend increase was above expectations and was "positive news
and a strong sign."
LafargeHolcim was also buoyed by a dividend
announcement, up 4.4 percent after it proposed a dividend that
was higher than the one it suggested earlier this year, despite
seeing profit miss expectations.
Traders said that while reported results were disappointing,
prospects for the future looked much better, adding that with
further stimulus anticipated from the European Central Bank next
month, high-yielding stocks would remain in favour.
"With interest rates ultra low, it only serves to make these
companies relatively more attractive. If the ECB ramps up its
quantitative easing programme even more, that further boosts
demand for dividend paying stocks" said Manoj Ladwa, head of
trading at TJM Partners.
Also among top gainers were UK-listed housebuilders, with
Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Taylor
Wimpey up 4-5 percent.
They received a lift as British finance minister George
Osborne was set to outline an increase in spending on housing
designed to encourage the construction of around 400,000 new
homes. His budget statement is due at 1230 GMT.
Recent falls had seen the likes of Persimmon hit the its
lowest levels since May in the previous session.
"Osborne is set to promote an increase in the number of
homes being built. The fact that they've been a bit weak lately,
and there's this positive catalyst from the UK government, it
combines to help the sector quite nicely," TJM's Ladwa said.
On the downside, Shire fell 1.9 percent after a
source told Reuters that the UK-listed pharmaceutical firm is
preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm
Baxalta.
The only major European share index to fall was Spain's IBEX
, down 0.5 percent and led lower by its banks.
The EU's banking regulator said on Tuesday that Spain's
banks had an average non-performing loan ratio of 7.1 percent,
or 15.8 percent of its economic output, and that Spanish lenders
had the lowest average capital ratio.
Concerns over engineering and renewables company Abengoa's
insovlency proceedings also knocked its creditors, such
as Santander. Trade in Abengoa was suspended.
