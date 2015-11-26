* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.9 percent
* Index hits highest level since August
* Infineon soars after results, dividend beat expectations
* Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 26 European shares hit
three-month highs on Thursday, rising in thin trade as
expectations grew for aggressive European Central Bank (ECB)
action next week.
A solid quarterly report from chipmaker Infineon and a
rebound in metal prices also provided support.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.9 percent at 1,516.25 points, its highest level since August.
However, volumes were just 65 percent of its 90-day average.
Wall Street was closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
The euro edged towards seven-month lows against the dollar
as investors bet that the ECB would ease policy again in
December.
"Expectations surrounding the ECB are running very high and
this is driving European markets higher, weakening the euro and
helping them do better than U.S. stocks," Cassa Lombarda head of
research and investment, Marco Vailati, said.
"I think and hope the ECB will not disappoint but I realise
that it won't be that easy."
Infineon climbed 12.9 percent after the chip
maker posted higher-than-expected quarterly operating results
and promised an increase in revenue for its latest financial
year at the high end of analysts' expectations.
"Infineon has proven surprisingly resilient and is executing
very well," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst, Bernd Laux, said, keeping
his "hold" recommendation. "Based on its new guidance, the
shares are not expensive any more."
The company also proposed a higher-than-expected dividend
increase to 0.20 euro a share.
The bullish update boosted other chipmakers, with STMicro
up 5.4 percent and Dialog Semiconductor up 4 percent.
Remy Cointreau fell 3 percent after reporting a
7.3 pct fall in like-for-like current operating profit in the
first half, reflecting soft Chinese demand for its premium
cognac.
Sector peer Royal UNIBREW, rose 7.7 percent after
reporting quarterly results above analysts' expectations and
raising its medium-term core profit target.
Shares in renewable-energy firm Abengoa slumped for
a second day as insolvency proceedings continued. A potential
investor backed out of a 350-million-euro deal to recapitalise
the company. The stock was down 30 percent, after half its
market value was wiped out on Wednesday.
Mining stocks were among the top gainers, rising 2.1
percent, as base metals prices rallied after falling to
multi-year lows this week.
Auto stocks were also in demand, with the sector
index up 2.3 percent, benefiting from weakness in the euro.
The sector was also helped by gains in Volkswagen, which
rose 3.5 percent, its tenth straight day of gains.
Baader Bank Helvea confirmed its "hold" rating on the stock
and said it remained cautious because of uncertain costs around
VW's emissions scandal.
