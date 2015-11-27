LONDON Nov 27 A top European share index fell
from a three-month high on Friday, hit by a drop in the mining
sector after a slump in Chinese equities which was triggered by
weak data and a regulatory crackdown.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at
1,505.51 points by 0806 GMT, dropping after posting its highest
close since August on Thursday.
Mining stocks dropped 1.5 percent, the top sectoral
faller. China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, saw
stocks slide over 5 percent after a fresh regulatory crackdown
and deteriorating industrial profits data.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)