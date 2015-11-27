* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.15 percent
* Miners lead fallers after China profits miss
* Bets on ECB action support the market
* Altice bounces after winning EPL rights
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 27 A leading European share index
retreated from a three-month high on Friday, hit by a drop in
the mining sector after a slump in Chinese equities which was
triggered by weak data and a regulatory crackdown.
However, anticipation of further stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank (ECB) next week helped to cushion the
market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.15 percent at
1,514.92 points by 1448 GMT, after posting its highest close
since August on Thursday.
Mining stocks declined 2.7 percent, the top sectoral
faller. China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, saw
stocks slide over 5 percent after a fresh regulatory crackdown
and deteriorating industrial profits data.
Anglo American was the biggest faller, down 6.8
percent after shutting down an Australian coal mine.
While there was some investor concern over a repeat of
August, when China let its currency fall and jolted equities
globally, some said this might be less likely if the yuan joined
the IMF's reserve basket next week.
"Miners are suffering from China and a stronger U.S. dollar
outlook. There is clearly a risk that China will try and devalue
the currency further, but there is less risk of that compared to
earlier in the year," said Ankit Gheedia, equity and derivative
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"(However) Europe is still trading on the ECB next week,
which is why the market is relatively resilient."
Bets the ECB will extend or increase its quantitative easing
programme next week helped to spur the FTSEurofirst 300 to the
three-month highs hit on Thursday.
The index was off its early lows on Friday, with the euro
and euro zone bond yields anchored by the speculation of further
easing.
Among risers, KBC was up 3.6 percent, the
FTSEurofirst 300's top gainer. The Belgian bank rose after
disclosing new capital requirements from the ECB.
Altice extended gains over the last two sessions
to more than 10 percent after a Reuters report it had won the
right to show English Premier League soccer in France was
confirmed shortly after the market close on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Potter)