(Inserts missing space in headline; no change in text.)

* Prospect of more ECB QE lifts European stocks

* Carmakers among stocks benefiting from weaker euro

* Kleinwort Benson soars on counter-bid

* Delta Lloyd falls after announcing rights issue

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Nov 30 European shares rose on Monday, boosted by expectations of more help from the European Central Bank, which weakened the euro and helped carmakers.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates on euro deposits and extend its quantitative easing programme when it meets on Thursday. That put pressure on the euro, lifting shares of carmakers and luxury goods companies, since a weaker euro makes their products cheaper overseas.

"There is still some optimism ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday, which is the key market driver of the week," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at ActivTrades in London.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent, close to three-months highs reached last week. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.6 percent.

German carmaker Volkswagen got a further boost when Germany's transport minister voiced approval for VW's plans to resolve issues related to its cheating on emissions tests.

Belgium financial services group Kleinwort Benson also soared 13.1 percent after French private bank Oddo launched a counter-bid for the company, challenging a lower offer from Chinese investor Fosun.

However, BHP Billiton fell 3 percent after Brazil announced plans to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner - BHP and Vale - for $5.2 billion in damages after a dam owned by Samarco burst, killing at least 13 people and spilling tons of waste.

Delta Lloyd also fell more than 10 percent. The Dutch insurer announced a 1 billion-euro rights issue to boost its capital ratio and said it would pay no final dividend this year.

The FTSEurofirst is up by around 10 percent so far in 2015.

Today's European research round-up (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry King)