UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 4 European shares fell on Friday, extending steep losses from the previous session when the European Central Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some investors, with bearish broker updates hurting companies such as Sandvik and Whitbread.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,460.34 points, a day after slumping 3.3 percent to record its biggest one-day fall since late August.
Sandvik fell 3.8 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the company to "underweight" from "neutral" and lowered its target price for the stock.
Whitbread shares dropped 2.9 percent after Barclays cut its stance on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and lowered its price target to 5,200 pence from 5,800 pence.
On the positive side, insurer AXA rose 5 percent after setting a range for its solvency ratio under the European industry's new capital rules, which AXA said would allow it to pay higher dividends and invest in growing its business. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re