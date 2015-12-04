* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent
* Sandvik drops after JP Morgan downgrade
* AXA up after raising dividend payout target
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 4 European shares fell on Friday,
extending steep losses from the previous session when the
European Central Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some
investors, with bearish broker updates hurting companies such as
Sandvik and Whitbread.
Sandvik fell 3.1 percent after JP Morgan cut its
rating on the engineering company to "underweight" from
"neutral" and lowered its target price for the stock.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,460.13 points by 0928 GMT, a day after slumping
3.3 percent to record its biggest one-day fall since late August
after the ECB's policy update fell short of high expectations.
The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory
and extended its asset buys by six months -- widely anticipated
moves that some investors considered the bare minimum after the
bank had for weeks stoked expectations of stimulus moves.
"In an environment where you were expecting central banks to
pump in more liquidity and you don't get it, then investors are
just reassessing their expectations of what central banks are
going to deliver for them," Peter Dixon, economist at
Commerzbank, said.
"Equity valuations look pretty stretched given what's
happening to the underlying economy. We could expect choppy
moves in the remaining weeks of the year."
Bearish broker notes hit shares of some companies. Whitbread
shares dropped 2.6 percent after Barclays cut its stance
on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight"
and lowered its price target to 5,200 pence from 5,800 pence.
Barclays said it downgraded the leisure group to reflect a
slower growth in UK RevPAR (revenue per available room),
deteriorating leading indicators and reduced corporate capex
expectations.
"We now consider the shares to be more 'fairly valued' than
'cheap' on a 12-month view," Barclays analysts said in a note.
On the positive side, insurer AXA rose 4.2 percent
after setting a range for its solvency ratio under the European
industry's new capital rules, which AXA said would allow it to
pay higher dividends and invest in growing its business.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)