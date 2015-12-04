(Updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls more than 1 percent
* Sandvik, Whitbread drop after downgrades
* AXA up after raising dividend payout target
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 4 European shares dropped on Friday,
extending losses from the previous session when the ECB's new
stimulus measures disappointed some investors, as falling oil
stocks adding pressure.
Oil stocks turned lower, falling 1.5 percent, as
crude prices dropped. Sources said OPEC had agreed to roll over
its policy of maintaining crude production to retain market
share and also agreed to raise its output ceiling.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell more
than 1 percent, a day after slumping 3.3 percent after the ECB's
policy update fell short of high expectations. That was its
biggest one-day fall since late August.
The ECB on Thursday cut its deposit rate deeper into
negative territory and extended its bond-buying programme by six
months. Many considered that the bare minimum after the bank had
for weeks stoked expectations of more stimulus.
"In an environment where you were expecting central banks to
pump in more liquidity and you don't get it, then investors are
just reassessing their expectations of what central banks are
going to deliver for them," Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon
said. "Equity valuations look pretty stretched given what's
happening to the underlying economy. We could expect choppy
moves in the remaining weeks of the year."
Bearish broker notes hit shares of some companies. Sandvik
fell 1.6 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the
engineering company to "underweight" from "neutral" and lowered
its target price for the stock.
Whitbread shares dropped 3.7 percent. Barclays cut
its stance on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and
lowered its price target to 5,200 pence from 5,800 pence.
Barclays downgraded the leisure group to reflect a slower growth
in UK RevPAR (revenue per available room), deteriorating leading
indicators and reduced corporate capex expectations.
On the positive side, AXA rose 3.7 percent after
setting a range for its solvency ratio under new European
capital rules, which the French insurer said would allow it to
pay higher dividends and invest in growing its business.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Editing by
Larry King)