By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 7 European shares rose on Monday
from the three-week lows they reached last week, although
Electrolux slumped after its deal to buy General
Electric's appliance business fell through.
GE terminated the $3.3 billion agreement, which the U.S.
Department of Justice had asked a federal court to stop in July,
on concern it would push up prices for consumers.
Electrolux fell 12.5 percent, underperforming a 1.1 percent
gain in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Overall, European stock markets were supported by a rise in
healthcare stocks as investment bank Jefferies increased its
price target for such stocks GlaxoSmithKline, Roche
and Sanofi. Novartis advanced on
positive trial results for a leukemia to treat drug.
France's benchmark CAC-40 index advanced 1.1
percent, shrugging off victories in regional elections on Sunday
for the country's far-right National Front party.
European stocks fell last week after the European Central
Bank announced its latest stimulus package, which disappointed
investors who had expected more extensive measures.
However, markets benefited on Monday from a weaker euro
. The currency fell against the dollar after U.S. jobs
data on Friday increased the chances U.S. interest rates will
rise this month. A weaker euro helps stocks by making
European exports cheaper and competing imports more expensive.
JP Morgan Cazenove's equity strategist Mislav Matejka also
expects stocks to recover from last week's ECB disappointment,
pointing to signs of economic recovery in Europe and
expectations investors would welcome a U.S. rate rise. But he
said selling on rallies for a profit might be a good tactic in
the future.
"The markets took the latest ECB easing negatively,
demonstrating how elevated expectations have become. Still, we
think that equities will regain their footing around the turn of
the year, given favourable seasonals, stabilizing China, robust
euro zone and U.S. activity, and the first Fed hike should be
taken positively," he said.
"Further out, we believe that the structural 'overweight'
equity stance that we had for all these years is not appropriate
any more. The phase of selling any rallies might be upon us."
