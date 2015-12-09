* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 index
down 0.6 pct at close
* Bayer falls on scrutiny of Xarelto drug
* Miner Anglo American extends losses on target cuts
* Fresnillo falls on burst pipeline
* Greek shares at lowest level since 2012
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 9 European shares fell on Wednesday
to their lowest level in more than a month, weighed down by a
drop at pharmaceuticals group Bayer and pressure on
miner Anglo American.
Bayer shares fell by 2.1 percent as European and
U.S. drug safety agencies probed whether a defective
blood-clotting test device affected a trial involving Bayer's
anti-blood clotting drug Xarelto.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.5 percent at its close, its lowest since late October, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also
slipped by 0.6 percent.
Oil prices climbed back up on Wednesday as U.S. crude
inventories dipped, while Japan posted rising machinery orders
and copper prices also held their ground.
Miners Glencore and BHP Billiton recovered
to trade up 4.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively, while Rio
Tinto advanced 3.8 percent.
Nevertheless, many investors were cautious, citing
persistent concerns about a slowdown in China and uncertainty
over the impact of a likely U.S. interest rate hike in December.
China is the world's biggest consumer of metals, and fears
about a slowdown have knocked back commodity stocks this year.
"There is no doubt that the investment community see the
likes of Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as a bargain over
the long term, yet the continued deterioration in commodity and
stock prices will mean that most investors stay away until
something fundamentally changes in the sector," Joshua Mahony,
market analyst at IG, wrote in a note.
Anglo American, which hit another record low earlier
in the session, retreated 1.2 percent, its seventh straight day
of losses after a series of broker target cuts following the
company's decision to suspend dividends and restructure its
business.
It was joined by silver miner Fresnillo, which fell
0.9 percent after a pipeline burst at its Saucito mine, spilling
about 450 tons of tailings.
Greek shares hit their lowest level since 2012, with the
battered banking sector bearing the brunt of falls in the wake
of an extended short-selling ban. Greece's Athex share index
was down 3.8 percent at its close.
The National Bank of Greece was the main casualty
on the STOXX 600 index, slumping over 21 percent.
Among top performers on the STOXX 600 index, Ashtead
climbed 8.6 percent after the industrial equipment hire group
raised its profit expectations.
Auto stocks were also in focus as Volkswagen
rose 6.2 percent after reporting that the number of cars
affected by its carbon dioxide cheating was far fewer than
feared, only 36,000 vehicles as opposed to 800,000.
Shares in Porsche also rallied 5.4 percent.
In spite of the pullback so far this week, European stock
markets remain in positive territory since the start of 2015,
helped by economic stimulus measures from the European Central
Bank (ECB).
The FTSEurofirst is up 4.7 percent since the start of 2015,
while Germany's DAX is up nearly 10 percent.
