(adds code)
* FTSEurofirst 300 ends lower
* Retailers, tech shares under pressure
* Aixtron slumps after order slashed
* Glencore rises on debt cut plan, lifts miners
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 10 European shares ended slightly
lower on Thursday after touching a two-month low, with retailers
and tech firms under pressure even as commodity shares
stabilised.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 finished 0.18
percent lower at 1,428.08 points, having touched its lowest
level since mid-October.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is down around 6 percent in December,
falling after the European Central Bank disappointed markets
with only limited stimulus measures earlier this month.
"We think investors are going into 2016 with very little
faith in the future," strategists at Barclays said in a note.
"Overseas inflows have moderated considerably ... (and) risk
appetite is depressed."
Semiconductor stocks took a hit, with Germany's Aixtron
, which provides equipment for the semiconductor
industry, falling 41 percent after China's Sanan Optoelectronics
slashed its order for new-generation tools.
Chip-maker Ams AG slid nearly 20 percent, meanwhile,
after a press report said the company had lost important
business from U.S. heavyweight Apple.
Sports retailer Sports Direct was hit hard after it
missed forecasts with its first-half results. It was down 11
percent.
Inditex also slipped 0.4 percent despite seeing a
strong start to Christmas trading, with shares richly valued.
The firm's gross margin also slipped.
Among gainers, Glencore rose 7 percent after the
miner and commodities trader announced a cost-cutting programme
and new debt reduction forecasts.
Basic resources stocks rose 0.9 percent, boosted by
Glencore and by stabilising metals prices. The sector has been
at the heart of most of the recent market weakness.
French utility EDF rose 6 percent after it raised
its 2015 earnings outlook slightly, even though it said it would
book additional charges this year of about 2.3 billion euros
($2.5 bln) after an asset review.
Chemical maker Syngenta rose 3.5 percent after a
potential $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical Co and
DuPont triggered talk there could be a renewed flurry of
takeover bids for European rivals.
Syngenta's stock was boosted after Benzinga reported that
ChemChina was said to be considering a purchase of the company.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)