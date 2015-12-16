* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index steadies
* Zodiac falls on delays in plain toilet deliveries
* Casino gains after selling some real estate
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 16 European shares steadied on
Wednesday after a choppy start as investors awaited the outcome
of a crucial rate-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve
for clues about the market's near-term direction.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index moved in and
out of negative territory and was up 0.1 percent at 1,413.26
points by 0915 GMT, after climbing 2.9 percent in the previous
session following a rebound in crude oil prices.
Zodiac Aerospace fell 4 percent, the worst
performer in the FTSEurofirst 300, after saying it was behind
schedule in supplying toilets for the Airbus A350.
The company is only just emerging from a year-long crisis
over delays in production of aircraft seats that disrupted some
airplane deliveries.
Investors were nervous before the conclusion of the Fed's
two-day policy meeting, after which the U.S. central bank is
expected to announce its rate hike in nearly a decade.
Although only a modest quarter-point increase is expected,
that would signal the start of an end to an expansionary
monetary policy that has supplied a tidal wave of liquidity to
risk asset markets globally.
"With nothing certain until the big revelation this evening,
the markets are looking pretty jittery, with the European
markets suffering a case of pre-game nerves after yesterday's
aggressive rebound," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.
Despite a fall in the broader stock index and cautious
trading, some companies underpinned the market.
Casino surged 7 percent, among the best performers
in Europe, after the French retailer said late on Tuesday it
plans to raise more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2016
by selling part of its real estate portfolio in Thailand and
Colombia as well as its Vietnam operations.
Dixons Carphone rose 1.8 percent after Britain's
largest electricals and mobile phone retailer beat forecasts
with a 23 percent rise in first half profit, helped by a strong
performance in its home market where it outperformed rivals.
"The benefits of the Dixons-Carphone merger are becoming
increasingly evident, as the group forges ahead on revenues and
profit," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
"The like-for-like increases are particularly hard earned
against difficult comparatives. Quite apart from an early boost
from Black Friday sales to the festive season, it continues to
grow market share and earnings, with notable performances coming
from the home market as well as the Nordics."
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans)