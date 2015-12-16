* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.75 pct
* Zodiac falls on delays in plane toilet deliveries
* Casino gains after selling some real estate
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Dec 16 European shares rose on
Wednesday after a choppy start as investors awaited the outcome
of a crucial rate-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve
for clues about the market's near-term direction.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index was up 0.66
percent by 1200 GMT, after climbing 2.9 percent in the previous
session following a rebound in crude oil prices.
Zodiac Aerospace fell 3.6 percent, the worst
performer in the FTSEurofirst 300, after saying it was behind
schedule in supplying toilets for the Airbus A350.
The company is only just emerging from a year-long crisis
over delays in production of aircraft seats that disrupted some
airplane deliveries.
Many investors remained cautious before the conclusion of
the Fed's two-day policy meeting, after which the U.S. central
bank is expected to announce its rate hike in nearly a decade.
Although only a modest quarter-point increase is expected,
that would signal the beginning of an end to an expansionary
monetary policy that has supplied a tidal wave of liquidity to
markets globally.
"After yesterday's rally investors are staying on the
sidelines ahead of the Fed's policy decision later today.
Regardless of the outcome we think the environment for European
stocks will remain supportive in the next 6-12 months thanks to
an accommodative monetary policy," said BayernLB senior equity
analyst Christoph Gmeinwieser.
"We do not see the Fed's interest-rate turnaround triggering
a lasting trend reversal on the down-side ... but temporary
market turbulence needs to be factored in," he added.
Casino surged 7.7 percent, among the best
performers in Europe, after the French retailer said late on
Tuesday it plans to raise more than 2 billion euros in 2016 by
selling part of its real estate portfolio in Thailand and
Colombia as well as its Vietnam operations.
Dixons Carphone rose 2.8 percent after Britain's
largest electricals and mobile phone retailer beat forecasts
with a 23 percent rise in first half profit, helped by a strong
performance in its home market where it outperformed rivals.
"The benefits of the Dixons-Carphone merger are becoming
increasingly evident, as the group forges ahead on revenues and
profit," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
"The like-for-like increases are particularly hard earned
against difficult comparatives. Quite apart from an early boost
from Black Friday sales to the festive season, it continues to
grow market share and earnings, with notable performances coming
from the home market as well as the Nordics."
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith
Weir)