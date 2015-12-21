UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Dec 21 Spain's top stock index led European shares down on Monday after an inconclusive election result cast fresh uncertainty over the outlook for the country's reform programme and the broader economy.
Spain's IBEX fell 2.7 percent, with all but one stock in negative territory and banks among top fallers.
Neither Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservatives nor left-wing parties won a clear mandate to govern following a historically fragmented vote in Spanish elections on Sunday, with talks to form a coalition government expected to take weeks.
The result cast a shadow over an economic reform programme that has helped pull the country out of recession.
"A centre-right coalition cannot reach a majority... (and this) injects even greater political uncertainty. This is unlikely to be a positive development for markets," Marco Stringa, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.
"Overall the main risk remains political impasse due to the unprecedentedly fragmented parliament."
Overall, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent to 1,415.71 by 0811 GMT.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,