UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 23 European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in the hard-hit mining sector which rallied on the back of stronger copper prices.
In the last full trading session before the Christmas holiday break, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.2 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index progressed by 1.1 percent, as did Germany's DAX.
London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's top performing shares, with Glencore and Anglo American both rising more than 4 percent.
Mining stocks benefited as London copper prices rose, with investors looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus measures are having a positive impact in the world's top metals user, with some encouraging early signs of an improvement in grid spending and housing. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re