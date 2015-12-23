* Shares surge in last full session before Christmas break
* Mining stocks dominate list of top performers
* 2015 EU stock market performance reut.rs/1ZnkfVX
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 23 European shares surged on
Wednesday, boosted by gains in commodities stocks on the back of
stronger metals and crude oil prices and signs of more economic
stimulus measures in China, the world's largest metals consumer.
In the last full trading session before the Christmas
holiday break, the FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 2.5
percent, while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
advanced 2 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 2.4
percent and Germany's DAX climbed 2 percent.
The European basic resources index was up 5.3
percent, the top sectoral gainer, while the oil and gas index
gained 4 percent.
"Resource shares continue to lead the bounce back ... Brent
crude above $35 per barrel and copper above $2 per lb should be
enough to fend off commodity sector bears into the year end,"
said Jasper Lawler, Analyst at CMC Markets.
London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's
top performing shares on stronger London copper prices, with
Glencore and Anglo American rising 6.6 percent
and 7.8 percent respectively.
Investors are looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus
measures are supporting the world's top metals user, with some
early signs of more spending on the state power grid and on
housing.
Traders also cited a report from state news agency Xinhua
that China would prioritise cutting excess steel capacity. In
reaction, shares in steel producer ArcelorMittal
surged 10 percent.
"We think commodities are due for a bounce, and that should
help mining stocks," HED Capital managing director, Richard
Edwards, said.
In spite of Wednesday's 5.8 percent rally, the FTSE 350
Mining Index remains down by nearly 50 percent
since the start of 2015. Concerns that China's economy may be
slowing down contributed to downward pressure on European stock
markets from this year's peak levels, although economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank have prevented stock
markets from losing too much ground.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 are both up by about 4
percent since the start of 2015, while the DAX is up by about 9
percent.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)