LONDON Dec 29 European shares climbed higher on Tuesday, lifted by firmer financial stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.9 percent.

Deutsche Bank rose 1.2 percent following its move to sell its 20 percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank to insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co for up to 25.7 billion yuan ($4 billion).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)