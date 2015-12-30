UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 30 European stock markets fell on Wednesday, as weak commodity prices impacted the shares of mining and energy companies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 declined by 0.4 percent.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent while Germany's DAX weakened by 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re