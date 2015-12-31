UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 31 European shares slipped on Thursday as weak oil prices weighed on equities, although major regional stock markets were still set to end 2015 with gains over the course of the year.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index and France's benchmark CAC-40 index were both down 0.4 percent in early trading. Germany's DAX market was closed for a public holiday.
Brent crude oil prices remained near 11-year lows, with shares in oil companies such as BP and Total falling.
Both the FTSE and DAX have fallen from record highs reached in April, caused partly by concerns about a slowdown in China.
Nevertheless, economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) have propped up euro zone stock markets, with the main German and French markets both up around 10 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re