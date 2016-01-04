* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 drop more than 2 pct
* DAX down more than 3 pct as weak China data hits markets
* Ferrari shares slip on Milan debut
* Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index rises
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 4 European shares fell sharply on
Monday, the first trading day of 2016, as weak Chinese data
weighed on world stock markets and a rebound in oil prices added
to market volatility.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 2.4
percent by 1059 GMT, its biggest one-day drop since a 3.3
percent decline on Dec. 3.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 2.6 percent. Germany's DAX slumped 3.5
percent.
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight
month in December and the decline accelerated compared with
November, a private survey showed.
Chinese and Asian shares slumped, with China's benchmark
CSI300 share index tumbling 7 percent on Monday,
prompting the stock exchange to halt trading for the rest of the
day.
Mining stocks fell, since China is the world's
biggest consumer of metals.
Oil prices also rebounded from previous lows as tensions
escalated in the Middle East following Saudi Arabia's execution
of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. Market volatility
increased, with the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index
gaining ground.
JP Morgan's equity strategist Mislav Matejka said he would
stay "overweight" on euro zone equities, given signs of an
economic recovery in the region. But he was more cautious on
equities overall, citing tensions in the credit market and a
weakening in the U.S. stock market.
"We would look to use any strength as an opportunity to
reduce equity allocation," Matejka said. He advocated selling
out on any move up.
Shares in Ferrari fell in their debut in Milan on
Monday as the luxury sports-car maker completed its spin-off
from parent Fiat Chrysler.
French conglomerate Bouygues outperformed to rise
2 percent after a media report that Orange was closer
to buying Bouygues' telecoms arm for 10 billion euros.
Air France KLM shares rose by 3.7 percent after
Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating on the stock
to "buy".
