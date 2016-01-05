(Amends wording of headline)
* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 pct
* Mining, telecom stocks among top gainers
* Next shares fall after trading update
* Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index up 1.3 pct
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 5 European shares edged lower
on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains as uncertainty over China
continued to weigh on sentiment, while gains among telecoms and
miners provided some support.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2
percent by 1121 GMT after falling 2.5 percent on Monday, its
biggest one-day drop since early December, following a 7 percent
drop in Chinese markets.
European equities tried to bounce back in early deals
following a stabilisation in China, a day after poor Chinese
factory data triggered a global sell-off. But the rebound was
short lived and volatility was rising with the Euro STOXX 50
Volatility Index up 1.3 percent.
"Short term uncertainty continues and stocks could reach new
lows in the next few weeks, possibly creating some interesting
buying opportunities," said Alessandro Allegri CEO of Italian
asset manager Ambrosetti Asset Management.
"The main reason for the uncertainty is China given that
company numbers and the macroeconomic picture in Europe and the
U.S. has not changed," he said, adding that weaker than expected
inflation data in the euro zone did not help stocks.
Chinese regulators leapt to support the country's stock
markets early on Tuesday, with the central bank pouring cash
into the money market system and the securities regulator
suggesting it might restrict share sales by major shareholders.
The securities regulator defended the functioning of the new
"circuit breaker" policy that caused Chinese stock markets to
suspend trade on Monday after markets fell 7 percent, triggering
the mechanism on the very first day it came into effect.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday.
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, said the market was getting some support from
the telecom sector, which has seen several mergers and
acquisitions.
"More deals are likely to come as companies look for
synergies and cost efficiencies. This is an additional bonus for
a relatively defensive sector in the current market
environment."
Telecoms stocks outperformed, after telecom operator Orange
confirmed it was in renewed preliminary talks about a
merger with rival Bouygues Telecom. Bouygues rose 0.9
percent, Altice climbed 5.7 percent and Numericable
surged 9.6 percent. Orange was also up 0.6 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1
percent, the top sectoral gainer, as prices of key industrial
metals rose after slumping in the previous session.
However, British clothing retailer Next fell 5.4
percent after saying its sales performance in the run-up to
Christmas was disappointing. It blamed unusually warm weather in
November and December, poor stock availability and increased
online competition.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Richard Balmforth)