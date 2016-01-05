* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.7 pct
* Mining and telecoms stocks among top gainers
* Next shares fall after trading update
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 5 European shares closed up on
Tuesday, supported by a rally in mining and telecoms stocks,
though worries over China persisted a day after poor Chinese
factory data triggered a global stock market sell-off.
Traders also cited talk that weaker-than-expected inflation
data might lead the European Central Bank to do more to
stimulate the euro zone's economy as a supporting factor.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.7 percent, after falling 2.5 percent on Monday, when a 7
percent decline in Chinese markets led to its biggest one-day
drop since early December. However, some investors remained
cautious.
"Short-term uncertainty continues and stocks could reach new
lows in the next few weeks, possibly creating some interesting
buying opportunities," said Alessandro Allegri, CEO of Italian
asset manager Ambrosetti Asset Management.
"The main reason for the uncertainty is China, given that
company numbers and the macroeconomic picture in Europe and the
U.S. have not changed."
Regulators tried to bolster China's stock markets on
Tuesday, with the central bank pouring cash into the money
market system and the securities regulator suggesting it might
restrict share sales by major shareholders.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed 0.3 percent higher.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.8
percent, the top sectoral gainer, as prices of key industrial
metals rose after slumping in the previous session. Anglo
American, BHP Billiton and Glencore
were up by between 1.3 percent and 3.5 percent.
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, said the market was gaining some support from
the potential for further M&A activity among telecoms company.
"More deals are likely to come as companies look for
synergies and cost efficiencies. This is an additional bonus for
a relatively defensive sector in the current market
environment," Gijsels said.
In addition, Orange confirmed it was in renewed
talks about a merger with rival Bouygues Telecom.
Bouygues rose 0.4 percent, Altice climbed 9.3 percent
and Numericable surged 12.3 percent. Orange was also
up 0.7 percent.
British clothing retailer Next fell 4.6 percent
after reporting disappointing sales for Christmas. It blamed
unusually warm weather in November and December, poor stock
availability and increased online competition.
Volkswagen fell 3.9 percent to six-week lows
after the U.S. Justice Department sued the German car maker for
up to $90 billion for allegedly violating environmental laws.
