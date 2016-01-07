* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 both down 2.2 pct
* Europe stocks off lows as China suspends circuit breakers
* Miners and car stocks hit hard by China worries
* Pandora rallies on solid results
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 7 European shares fell sharply
on Thursday after China accelerated the depreciation of the
yuan, but came off lows after the Chinese securities regulator
said it would suspend its new stock market circuit breaker
mechanism.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were both
down around 2.2 percent by 1533 GMT, having fallen more than 3
percent earlier in the session.
Gerhard Schwarz, head of Equity Strategy at Baader Bank,
said suspending the circuit breaker was a smart move because
investors were nervous of not being able to sell.
"In the short term it will add to the volatility but in the
longer term it might actually reduce it because nobody will have
to rush for an exit," he said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) again surprised markets by
setting the official mid-point rate on the yuan, also
known as the renminbi (RMB), at 6.5646 per dollar, the lowest
since March 2011.
Less than half an hour after the opening, Chinese stock
markets were suspended for the rest of the day as a new
circuit-breaking mechanism was tripped for the second time this
week.
Investors have expressed fears that the yuan's rapid
depreciation could mean China's economy, the world's
second-largest, is even weaker than had been assumed.
The sell-off sparked a surge in the Euro Stoxx 50 volatility
index which rose by as much as 4 points to its highest
level since mid-December.
The worries over China hit mining stocks particularly hard,
with Anglo American slumping 10 percent while Glencore
fell 6.5 percent. China is the leading global consumer
of metals.
Companies that export to China, such as carmakers, also fell
sharply, with BMW down 3.8 percent. Financial stocks
with Chinese exposure slipped too, with Standard Chartered
and Aberdeen Asset Management down 1.9 and 8.6
percent respectively.
"The extent of the slowdown in China is certainly a worry.
Investor sentiment is very fragile at the moment," said Terry
Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
Pandora stood out as a gainer, rising 3.7
percent after the Danish jewelry maker and retailer reported a
40 percent rise in 2015 revenues and outlined store openings for
the coming years.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Catherine
Evans)