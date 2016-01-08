European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
MILAN Jan 8 European shares inched higher on Friday, signalling a possible stabilisation from this week's earlier sell-off as Chinese stocks rose after the country's circuit breaker mechanism was axed to calm investor sentiment.
By 0816 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent but was still on track for its steepest weekly drop since late August. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced by 0.1 percent.
China's major stock indexes rose sharply on Friday after Beijing ditched a circuit breaker mechanism that had halted trading twice this week, and had been blamed for exacerbating the market sell-offs it was designed to limit.
Mining stocks were the main beneficiaries of the rebound after steep losses in the previous session. Mining stocks are particularly sensitive to the state of the Chinese economy, as China is the top global consumer of metals.
Today's European research round-up (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi