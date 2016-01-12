* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.9 pct
* Oil prices steady after hitting $30 area
* Retail shares, SAP rise on positive updates
* EDF drops after report over nuclear waste
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 12 European shares rose
sharply on Tuesday following four straight sessions of declines,
helped by steadying oil prices and solid updates from retailers
and companies in other sectors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.9 percent at
1,359.97 by 1441 GMT, recovering from an intra-day low of
1,331.42, its lowest since late September.
"The rebound in the European markets appears to have been
driven by a slight resurgence in oil prices, which in turn has
boosted the share price of European oil & gas companies," said
Daniel Sugarman, market strategist at ETX Capital.
"With crude oil prices having plummeted still further since
the start of the year, investors appear keen to grab at any
positive indications they can see, however small and however
temporary," he added.
Crude oil steadied at around $32 per barrel on Tuesday,
recovering slightly as investors booked profits after it fell to
the $30 per barrel area, a near 12-year low, on concerns about
oversupply and fragile demand from China.
The market found support also from solid company updates
starting from the retail sector.
Shares in Metro rose 5 percent after the retailer
said it had a "very good Christmas business" in Germany, with
like-for-like sales up 2.1 percent..
British retailers Tesco, Sainsbury and
Marks & Spencer advanced 3.8 to 7.5 percent, Debenhams
gained 15 percent and Morrisons rose 10 percent
after trading updates and industry sales figures.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group, beat
expectations for Christmas trading, reporting sales during the
holidays rose for the first since 2012.
"At least on a temporary basis, Morrisons seems to have
shaken off some of its relegation form and the share price has
reacted accordingly," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
Britain's second-largest department store chain, Debenhams,
also posted higher-than-expected sales in the last 19 weeks,
driven by strong Christmas trading and growing online shopping
.
Solid updates lifted shares in Europe's largest software
maker SAP and German food-processing technology group
GEA. Both traded up by 4.2 percent and 8.3 percent.
Utilities underpeformed and were up 0.3 percent.
France's EDF fell 3 percent to a fresh record low
after Exane and Deutsche Bank cut price targets and Bryan
Garnier flagged concerns over future cash flows after a report
by French agency Andra about the costs of managing radioactive
waste.
