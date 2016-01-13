* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 1.6 percent
* China trade data helps markets
* Aegon jumps after updates, miners in demand
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 13 European equities advanced on
Wednesday, led higher by Dutch insurer Aegon following
an update on its strategy and targets, with better-than-expected
Chinese trade data also soothing investors' fragile sentiment.
Commodities-related stocks were in demand as metals and oil
prices rose. The European mining and energy
indexes gained 3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively, helped by
a 2 to 4 percent rise in Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
, BP and Royal Dutch Shell.
Aegon surged 11.4 percent, the biggest gain in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the group
provided an update on its strategy, gave financial targets and
said it will increase its profitability and capital returns.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6 percent to 1,370.94
points by 0859 GMT, extending the previous session's gains. The
recent rally follows losses in the previous four sessions to a
three-month low on concerns about the pace of economic growth in
China, a leading consumer of metals and crude oil.
Sentiment improved slightly after data showed China's total
trade fell far less than expected in December. Exports fell 1.4
percent from a year earlier, compared to a forecast 8 percent
drop and a 6.8 percent decline in November.
China's central bank held the line on its yuan for a fourth
straight session, calming fears of a sustained depreciation.
Having been alarmed by a near 5 percent slide in the currency
since August, investors appeared relieved by the stabilisation.
"Markets seem to be stabilising and moving higher as
sentiment is turning. The yuan is no longer moving lower, but
each and every piece of data from China will be looked at with
much attention," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
"Going forward, the market will focus on the earnings season
that is unfolding. European earnings momentum should be
reasonably strong and be supportive for the market."
Sodexo rose 1.1 percent after the French food
services and facilities management group posted organic revenue
growth of 4.7 percent for the first quarter of 2015/16, while
British recruitment firm Hays rose 2.6 percent after
reporting an underlying 7 percent rise in quarterly net fees.
European companies' earnings are expected to grow at their
fastest rate in four years, significantly outpacing their U.S.
peers as a weaker euro and signs of economic recovery swell
profit margins.
