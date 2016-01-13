* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 1.2 percent
* China's trade data helps market sentiment
* Aegon jumps after updates; mining stocks in demand
(Updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 13 European shares advanced on
Wednesday, led by Dutch insurer Aegon following an
business update, with better-than-expected Chinese trade data
also soothing investor sentiment.
Commodities-related stocks were in demand as metals and oil
prices rose. The European mining and energy
indexes gained 3 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, helped by
rises in Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, BP and
Royal Dutch Shell of between 2 and 4 percent.
Aegon surged 11 percent, making it the biggest gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the group
provided an update on its strategy, gave financial targets and
said it will increase its profitability and capital returns.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.2 percent to 1,365.99 points by
1108 GMT, extending Tuesday's gains and following losses in the
previous four sessions to a three-month low on concerns about
the pace of economic growth in China.
Sentiment improved slightly after data showed China's total
trade fell far less than expected in December. Exports fell 1.4
percent from a year earlier, compared to a forecast 8 percent
drop and a 6.8 percent decline in November.
China's central bank held the line on the yuan for a fourth
straight session, calming fears of a sustained depreciation.
Having been alarmed by a near 5-percent slide in the currency
since August, investors appeared relieved by the relative calm.
"Markets seem to be stabilising and moving higher as
sentiment is turning. The yuan is no longer moving lower, but
each and every piece of data from China will be looked at with
much attention," BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets' head of
research, Philippe Gijsels, said.
"Going forward, the market will focus on the earnings season
that is unfolding. European earnings momentum should be
reasonably strong and be supportive for the market."
Among standout gainers, Sodexo rose 1.5 percent
after the food services and facilities management group posted
organic revenue growth of 4.7 percent for the first quarter of
2015/16, while British recruitment firm Hays rose 2.2
percent after reporting an underlying 7-percent rise in
quarterly net fees.
European companies' earnings are expected to grow at their
fastest rate for four years, significantly outpacing their U.S.
peers as a weaker euro and signs of economic recovery swell
profit margins.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Louise Ireland)